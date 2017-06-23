Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool

British media reported that Liverpool paid 34 million euros (£30 million) to sign Salah, who is returning to the Premier League two and a half years after leaving Chelsea.

LONDON - Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

British media reported that Liverpool paid 34 million euros (£30 million) to sign Salah, who is returning to the Premier League two and a half years after leaving Chelsea following an unproductive 12-month spell in which he scored two goals and started six Premier League games.

“I’m very excited to be here. I’m very happy," Salah told the Liverpool website.

“I will give 100 percent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club."

The 25-year-old flourished in Serie A, rediscovering the form that marked him out as one of Europe's emerging talents at Basel and persuading Chelsea to pay 11 million pounds ($14 million) for him in 2014.

After a six-month stay at Fiorentina, during which he scored six goals in his first seven games, Salah proved a major force in Roma's improved form.

He will hope to join a list of former Chelsea players, including Manchester United's Juan Mata, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Everton's Romelu Lukaku, who have prospered after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been keen to add depth and quality to a squad that will face a Champions League campaign in 2017-18.

Salah will form part of a potent Liverpool attack which includes Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge, although the latter has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Striker Dominic Solanke, who recently won the Golden Ball playing for England at the Under-20 World Cup, has also joined, from Chelsea.