DA MP traumatised after witnessing councillor’s murder

DA councillor Xolile Gwangxu was gunned down outside his office at a local community hall on Wednesday evening, following a meeting.

CAPE TOWN – A Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) says she has been left traumatised after witnessing the fatal shooting of a Philippi East ward councillor.

DA councillor Xolile Gwangxu was gunned down outside his office at a local community hall on Wednesday evening, following a meeting.

The councillor was standing outside the venue when he was shot dead by a gunman.

The City of Cape Town is offering a R50,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

DA MP Tandeka Gqada says she ran for safety when she saw the shooting.

“I was traumatised because when he fell on the ground I saw that he’s dead. I then turned and ran inside the hall to start making calls because I was not sure whether the gunman who shot was still around.”