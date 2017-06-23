Cyril Ramaphosa honoured with leadership award
Ramaphosa addressed the Regenesys Business School in Sandton on Thursday night after receiving an award.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a lifetime achievement award for leadership.
Ramaphosa addressed the Regenesys Business School in Sandton on Thursday night after receiving the award.
Ramaphosa says he’s humbled but surprised and used the ceremony to pay homage to his predecessors, such as Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.
Ramaphosa arrived late to the ceremony in his honour, but he apologised and joked saying that he was preoccupied in Parliament where his boss was answering questions.
“I had to sit by his side in Parliament, not so much to calm him.”
The deputy president says he is honoured to receive the award, but he would like to see young people leading the country.
“Forget these people who are old, take the leadership and move South Africa forward.”
Ramaphosa says there’s a serious need for moral and ethical leadership.
Last week, the deputy president urged the youth to hold political leaders to account and has urged them to lead what he has described as a "prevention revolution".
#Ramaphosa says as a leader it's important to speak the workers languages. MK pic.twitter.com/GAZZvss25I— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2017
#Ramaphosa: SA has had great leaders in great abundance. MK pic.twitter.com/6LVwtYEx8R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
