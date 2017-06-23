Brown appoints 4 new Eskom board members

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says the interim board will focus on contract management, coal procurement and other matters.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has appointed four new Eskom board members bringing the total number to 9.

Brown says the interim board will focus on contract management, coal procurement and other matters.

She says Eskom has had a difficult two months with a number of allegations leveled against it but she says the claims are either under investigation or before the courts.

Brown says she appointed four new board members who have "green" experience, one has also studied nuclear power.

Brown has reappointed Zethembe Khoza as the acting chair and all those on the board will remain interim members until their names have been taken to Cabinet for approval.

The minister says she took longer than expected to appoint a new acting CEO because she wanted to make sure that the individual wasn't compromised in any way and she believes she made a good choice with Johnny Dladla

She says a number of issues at Eskom are still under investigation, so she's restricted in terms of what she can say at this point.