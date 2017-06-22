Zuma: Gupta leaks show strength of transparency
The president says the authenticity of the emails implicating government officials in widespread corruption needs to be verified first.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says the fact that the Gupta emails have been made public shows the strength of transparency in the country.
Zuma has been answering questions from the opposition in parliament, they wanted to know what is being done about corruption.
“The emails, sitting here, I don’t know where they are coming from, I don’t know how authentic they are. They’ve never been tested in any institutions.”
He says critics should wait for the outcome of the investigation.
“Then we will be able to speak about the emails with a serious scientific investigation which will tell us exactly what happened.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
