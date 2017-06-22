Popular Topics
Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine to remain closed as strike continues

Workers are protesting against a company drive to root out illegal miners which has included the arrests of employees for collusion.

Sibanye Gold's Cooke 1 shaft. Picture: Sibanyegold.co.za.
Sibanye Gold's Cooke 1 shaft. Picture: Sibanyegold.co.za.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine will remain closed until at least Monday. Workers at the mine south-west of Johannesburg downed tools more than two weeks ago.

They’re protesting against a company drive to root out illegal miners which has included the arrests of employees for collusion.

The company has said that it is concerned about the safety of its employees after receiving reports of threats of violence against miners not supporting the strike.

The mine's James Wellsted said on Monday that the safety of workers comes first.

"We're trying to secure safety on the property and around our operations. But in the surrounding communities it is quite difficult as we don't have any authority to go into those areas. We've just had various reports of potential violence."

