SA’s murder capital to get new police stations

The Browns Farm area in Philippi, which contributes about 60% of the crime in the Nyanga precinct, as well as Samora Machel have been earmarked for new stations.

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga policing precinct, which has been identified as the country’s murder capital, is set to get two new police stations.

The National Public Works Department, along with provincial police management officials, briefed the provincial legislature's Community Safety Standing Committee on the issue on Wednesday.

MPLs heard that an R100 million upgrade to the Muizenberg Police Station has been halted.

However, there are no dates or timelines for when construction will begin.

The provincial police’s Tracy Anker says that the local CPF is currently identifying a suitable site for Browns Farm.

“With the construction of Weltevreden, when we can do the site clearance and get those constraints sorted out, the Nyanga SA Police Service will actually be downgraded. The members would be redeployed.”

MPLs are however concerned at the lack of progress in these projects.

