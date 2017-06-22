MPs to grill Zuma over state capture

President Jacob Zuma is under pressure amid accusations that he is under the sway of the politically-connected Gupta family.

PARLIAMENT - President Jacob Zuma will respond to his detractors when he answers questions about state capture in Parliament on Thursday.

Zuma is under pressure from civil society, opposition parties and alliance partners amid accusations that he is under the sway of the politically-connected Gupta family.

Leaked emails show the family’s alleged influence over government departments and parastatals with Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, at the centre of the controversy.

Zuma has been found wanting by the courts after opposition parties took him to task over the Nkandla scandal.

Anti-Zuma protesters have called for his removal and under his leadership, the African National Congress lost key metros in last year’s local government elections.

But it is the issue of state capture that has invigorated opposition against him.

In her State of Capture report, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that a judicial commission of inquiry be appointed.

President Zuma is legally challenging her report.

Zuma is expected to explain his approach to the matter when he addresses MPs in the National Assembly.

He will also be asked about whether his government intends forging ahead with its proposed nuclear build programme after the Western Cape High Court found agreements and processes related to the project were unlawful and unconstitutional.

LISTEN: Are Zuma’s allies abandoning him?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)