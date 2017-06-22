Motsoaledi: Most qualified doctors decline trainee jobs in public sector
Aaron Motsoaledi has refuted claims that the department's online placement system has been delayed by three months.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the majority of qualified doctors who are offered trainee jobs in the public sector either decline the offers or are foreign nationals whose governments encourage them to return home.
Motsoaledi has refuted claims that the department's online placement system has been delayed by three months.
The system is used to place newly qualified doctors at hospitals and clinics for community service before they are allowed to practise or open their own surgeries.
The Health Department's online system was introduced in 2017.
Minister Motsoaledi says there is nothing wrong with the online system and the intake will only start in the beginning of next month.
He says there are numerous doctors who are offered jobs but turn down the offers.
“There are those who were placed in January and they declined those placements, saying they’d rather wait for the next cycle because they are not going to a certain hospital which is too rural or whatever. Others give religious reasons while other quote illness.”
But Shiwrin Prim who graduated from Wits University in 2015 says the minister is not telling the truth.
“The minister is trying to cover his back and trying to push a narrative that doctors are being picky about where they want to go.”
Prim says he has completed his internship but still cannot get employment or start his own practice because he needs to do the compulsory community service, which he can apply for only through the department's online system.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Zuma not convinced by secret ballot arguments for no confidence motion
-
Memorial service to be held for murdered Kensington toddler
-
[WATCH] Transformers take over Centurion Mall
-
Metered taxi drivers abandon strike plans, submit list of grievances
-
Zuma 'has no knowledge' of his family benefiting from nuclear programme
-
WC MEC under fire over surprise birthday party corruption claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.