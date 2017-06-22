Motsoaledi: Most qualified doctors decline trainee jobs in public sector

Aaron Motsoaledi has refuted claims that the department's online placement system has been delayed by three months.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the majority of qualified doctors who are offered trainee jobs in the public sector either decline the offers or are foreign nationals whose governments encourage them to return home.

The system is used to place newly qualified doctors at hospitals and clinics for community service before they are allowed to practise or open their own surgeries.

The Health Department's online system was introduced in 2017.

Minister Motsoaledi says there is nothing wrong with the online system and the intake will only start in the beginning of next month.

He says there are numerous doctors who are offered jobs but turn down the offers.

“There are those who were placed in January and they declined those placements, saying they’d rather wait for the next cycle because they are not going to a certain hospital which is too rural or whatever. Others give religious reasons while other quote illness.”

But Shiwrin Prim who graduated from Wits University in 2015 says the minister is not telling the truth.

“The minister is trying to cover his back and trying to push a narrative that doctors are being picky about where they want to go.”

Prim says he has completed his internship but still cannot get employment or start his own practice because he needs to do the compulsory community service, which he can apply for only through the department's online system.

