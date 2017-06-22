Cape man killed in gang crossfire after dropping child at crèche
Cape Town police say the four suspects who have been arrested are aged between 15 and 18.
CAPE TOWN - Four teenagers have been arrested after a man was shot dead in Atlantis.
Brent Kruger was caught in gang crossfire on Wednesday. He was in his car at the time.
Cape Town police say that the four suspects who have been arrested are aged between 15 and 18.
Kruger is believed to have dropped his child at crèche, before being caught in the crossfire of rival gangs.
Atlantis ward councillor Barbara Rass, who was on the scene following the shooting, says that the community is outraged by what happened.
“It is shocking and tragic. It’s as if there’s no respect for human life. It’s my concern for the community.”
Police say the suspects will appear in the local magistrates court once they've been charged.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
