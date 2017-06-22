Family of cancer patient feels let down by KZN hospitals

The Human Rights Commission has ordered them to immediately repair and monitor machines in hospitals and report back on a plan of action within ten days.

DURBAN - The family of a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based cancer patient who died without receiving any treatment, says two hospitals were unable to assist their relative.

The KZN Health Department is in the spotlight for failing to provide oncologists in the province and functional radiotherapy equipment.

The Human Rights Commission has ordered them to immediately repair and monitor machines in hospitals and report back on a plan of action within ten days.

“It was so sad… you could see her withering day by day. The two centres that she had gone to, let her down… it was so disappointing. She went to Albert Luthuli Hospital and the machine broke down and another time, Stanger Hospital didn’t prep her.”

Forty-one-year-old Annie Marsa died earlier this year after being diagnosed with cervical cancer last May.

Her sister Jackie Luke says the Stanger Hospital told the family that there was nothing they could do for her loved one.

“They called me in and said to me the only thing that we have to do is take her home and give her love and support.”

Luke says that not a single test was done on her sister over a period of eight months and she succumbed to her illness in April, leaving behind her five children.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)