Family of cancer patient feels let down by KZN hospitals
The Human Rights Commission has ordered them to immediately repair and monitor machines in hospitals and report back on a plan of action within ten days.
DURBAN - The family of a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based cancer patient who died without receiving any treatment, says two hospitals were unable to assist their relative.
The KZN Health Department is in the spotlight for failing to provide oncologists in the province and functional radiotherapy equipment.
The Human Rights Commission has ordered them to immediately repair and monitor machines in hospitals and report back on a plan of action within ten days.
“It was so sad… you could see her withering day by day. The two centres that she had gone to, let her down… it was so disappointing. She went to Albert Luthuli Hospital and the machine broke down and another time, Stanger Hospital didn’t prep her.”
Forty-one-year-old Annie Marsa died earlier this year after being diagnosed with cervical cancer last May.
Her sister Jackie Luke says the Stanger Hospital told the family that there was nothing they could do for her loved one.
“They called me in and said to me the only thing that we have to do is take her home and give her love and support.”
Luke says that not a single test was done on her sister over a period of eight months and she succumbed to her illness in April, leaving behind her five children.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Malema: When EFF takes over, state will own all land
-
DWS: SA dams in good shape despite drop in levels
-
Cape man killed in gang crossfire after dropping child at crèche
-
Judge Davis: Mkhwebane’s Absa report could have implications for govt spending
-
CT cops probing fatal shooting of boy (14)
-
Murder accused CT mother set to miss son’s funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.