SA Tourism calls on South Africans to help Knysna recover

South African Tourism has urged the public to support upcoming events in Knysna to help give the Garden Route town a boost after June’s devastating fires.

CAPE TOWN - South African Tourism has urged the public to support upcoming events in Knysna to help give the Garden Route town a boost after June’s devastating fires.

Over 30 tourist facilities, including bed and breakfast (B&Bs) venues, were damaged or destroyed in the runaway fires which also claimed the lives of seven people.

Nearly 2,500 jobs in the region have also been affected.

SA tourism’s Sisa Ntshona says the region’s local economy needs a kickstart.

“There’s an opportunity to actually do things differently, to start looking at sustainability and eco-tourism. But also, more importantly, there’s also what you call inclusive growth, where now coming out of this crisis we’re starting to include township-based businesses, B&Bs that can also start to add capacity.”

GALLERY: The Garden Route fires in pictures

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)