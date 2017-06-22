Popular Topics
Houses, shacks petrol bombed in clashes in Mamelodi

Violence erupted on Wednesday night after a damaged transformer led to a blackout in the area.

Police on patrol in the Mahube Valley in Mamelodi. Picture: @CTmashanyu/Twitter
Police on patrol in the Mahube Valley in Mamelodi. Picture: @CTmashanyu/Twitter
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi police say several houses and shacks have been petrol bombed and damaged in the early hours of Thursday morning during clashes between residents of the Mahube Valley.

Violence erupted on Wednesday night after a damaged transformer led to a blackout in the area.

Public order policing officers are on the scene again, monitoring the situation.

The police's Johannes Maheso says: “The situation is still tense, but police are there. We believe the situation will be under control.”

It's understood residents of formal housing and informal settlements have blamed each other for the blackout in the area, which led to clashes between the two groups.

No arrests have yet been made.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

