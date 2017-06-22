Durban baby kidnapping case postponed for further investigation
Sibongile Mbambo and Phumlani Mbokazi were implicated in the crime after police found the baby Siwaphiwe near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.
DURBAN - The case against a KwaZulu-Natal woman accused of staging the kidnapping of her one-month-old baby has once again been postponed.
Siwaphiwe Mbambo was taken during what appeared to be a hijacking at a Durban shopping centre earlier this year.
Her mother Sibongile and alleged lover Phumlani Mbokazi were implicated in the crime after police found the baby near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza earlier this year.
Sibongile and Mbokazi appeared for a third time at the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
The court has postponed the matter again for further investigation.
KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Karra says: “The matter was in court on 22 June and was remanded to 28 July for further investigation and for the State to conclude outstanding statements.”
Baby Siwaphiwe remains in the care of social workers.
A trial date is expected to be announced at the next court appearance.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
NPA to appeal Andre Retief’s sentence for child sex offences
-
Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine to remain closed as strike continues
-
Full ConCourt judgment in UDM application vs Speaker and President Zuma
-
Health Minister dismisses claim online placement system delayed
-
Police, residents clash in Mamelodi following earlier violence
-
Patients head back to Knysna hospital following fire evacuation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.