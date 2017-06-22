Durban baby kidnapping case postponed for further investigation

Sibongile Mbambo and Phumlani Mbokazi were implicated in the crime after police found the baby Siwaphiwe near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

DURBAN - The case against a KwaZulu-Natal woman accused of staging the kidnapping of her one-month-old baby has once again been postponed.

Siwaphiwe Mbambo was taken during what appeared to be a hijacking at a Durban shopping centre earlier this year.

Her mother Sibongile and alleged lover Phumlani Mbokazi were implicated in the crime after police found the baby near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza earlier this year.

Sibongile and Mbokazi appeared for a third time at the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The court has postponed the matter again for further investigation.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Karra says: “The matter was in court on 22 June and was remanded to 28 July for further investigation and for the State to conclude outstanding statements.”

Baby Siwaphiwe remains in the care of social workers.

A trial date is expected to be announced at the next court appearance.

