Cops make multi-million rand cocaine bust
Officers nabbed three people in Villiers and seized 253 boxes filled with cocaine worth R3 million on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested in Villiers in a multi-million rand cocaine bust.
Narcotics worth R3 million was found in their possession.
Police say it's believed to be one of the biggest drug hauls in the country.
Officers nabbed the trio in the Overberg town and seized 253 boxes filled with cocaine on Wednesday.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Police in the Overberg area seized 253 boxes of cocaine and arrested three suspects. The suspects aged 23, 27 and 42 have been charged with dealing and being in possession of drugs.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
