Cops make multi-million rand cocaine bust

Officers nabbed the trio in the Overberg town and seized 253 boxes filled with cocaine on Wednesday.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Police in the Overberg area seized 253 boxes of cocaine and arrested three suspects. The suspects aged 23, 27 and 42 have been charged with dealing and being in possession of drugs.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)