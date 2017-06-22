Author of WMC leaks site identified as Gupta ‘relative’
Saurabh Aggerwal has been identified as the person responsible for a website used as part of a campaign to discredit editors and journalists who have exposed the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has established that the author of a website which has revealed surveillance footage of former editor Peter Bruce is, in fact, a relative of the Gupta family and lived at the family’s Saxonworld compound.
The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio identified Saurabh Aggerwal as the person responsible for the wmcleaks.com website, which is part of a campaign to discredit editors and journalists who have exposed the Gupta family.
EWN revealed on Thursday morning that one of the Gupta Twitter trolls had access to the surveillance report at least four months ago and threatened Bruce on social media.
Social media has been extensively used to attack media which has been critical of the family
Former ANN7 employee Rajesh Sundaram has told EWN that Aggerwal was introduced to the TV station staff as a relative of the Gupta family and was described as the next generation which would lead the Gupta business empire.
Sundaram says Aggarwal was head of IT and was believed to have unfettered access to staff emails in order to spy on them.
He says Aggarwal lived at the Guptas Saxonworld compound while he was in South Africa.
The Gupta family has been sent repeated requests for comment but has given no reply
The wmcleaks twitter handle (@WMC_LEAKS) has tweeted that it has nothing to do with the Guptas, it has however removed the PDF document which contained the evidence linking Aggerwal to the site.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Will Mbete hold Zuma’s no confidence motion in secret?
-
EC govt employee in court over R2m fraud
-
Evict illegal land invaders now, Mahube Valley residents tell Msimanga
-
[WATCH] #SecretBallot EFF: We will stand together and shut down SA
-
Eskom appoints Johnny Dladla as acting group chief executive
-
DA requests date from Parliament for no-confidence vote
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.