Author of WMC leaks site identified as Gupta ‘relative’

Saurabh Aggerwal has been identified as the person responsible for a website used as part of a campaign to discredit editors and journalists who have exposed the Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has established that the author of a website which has revealed surveillance footage of former editor Peter Bruce is, in fact, a relative of the Gupta family and lived at the family’s Saxonworld compound.

The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio identified Saurabh Aggerwal as the person responsible for the wmcleaks.com website, which is part of a campaign to discredit editors and journalists who have exposed the Gupta family.

EWN revealed on Thursday morning that one of the Gupta Twitter trolls had access to the surveillance report at least four months ago and threatened Bruce on social media.

Social media has been extensively used to attack media which has been critical of the family

Former ANN7 employee Rajesh Sundaram has told EWN that Aggerwal was introduced to the TV station staff as a relative of the Gupta family and was described as the next generation which would lead the Gupta business empire.

Sundaram says Aggarwal was head of IT and was believed to have unfettered access to staff emails in order to spy on them.

He says Aggarwal lived at the Guptas Saxonworld compound while he was in South Africa.

The Gupta family has been sent repeated requests for comment but has given no reply

The wmcleaks twitter handle (@WMC_LEAKS) has tweeted that it has nothing to do with the Guptas, it has however removed the PDF document which contained the evidence linking Aggerwal to the site.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)