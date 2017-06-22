Athlone dog attack victims stable following surgeries

Aubrey and Emma Murphy were mauled by two dogs earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - An Athlone man and his three-year-old grandchild are recovering in hospital after they were attacked by dogs.

Aubrey and Emma Murphy were mauled by two dogs earlier this week. The animals had apparently jumped over a wall into the man's backyard.

The 56-year-old man and his granddaughter have since undergone surgery.

Relative Cliff Augustyne says they're both in a stable condition.

“At the moment, they are coping but the shock still needs to wear off for reality to set in.”