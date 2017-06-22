'ANC MPs can vote according to their conscience'

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng outlined the right course of action for conflicted MPs.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) continues to insist that its members must follow the party line when voting on a motion of no confidence in the President Jacob Zuma, the Constitutional Court has clarified that Members of Parliament (MPs) swear their obedience to the Constitution.

This means ANC MPs can vote according to conscience.

The court on Thursday ruled that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete was mistaken when she said that neither the Constitution nor the rules of the assembly allow her to authorise a vote by secret ballot.

Even after the Constitutional Court clarified that MPs are accountable to the electorate, the ANC’s Jackson Mthembu maintained that the party’s MPs must and will tow the party line.

“The ANC caucus will not vote with the opposition to remove its president.”

But Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has outlined the right course of action for conflicted MPs.

“In the event of conflict between upholding constitutional values and party loyalty, there are irrevocable undertaking to in effect serve the people and do only what is in their best interest must prevail.”

The Chief Justice even went further and asked what needs to be done to safeguard the responsibility of MPs to vote according to their conscience when it is necessary to enforce accountability effectively without undermining the need to let them toy the party line.

Mthembu says his party will make sure that the judgment is obeyed and that they will not object to a plan to hold a vote by secret ballot.

However, Mthembu added they know that their MPs will vote to keep President Zuma in power.

He says Mbete now has to take this issue to Parliament's rules committee.

“As part of that multi-party forum, we will not be found wanting, we will not be obstructionists to any views that say there must be a secret ballot to this matter.”

WATCH: Mogoeng delivers judgment on secret ballot case

ConCourt on UDM Secret Vote by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)