2 bust for attempted murder of Langa cop
Constable Siyabonga Minnie was shot and wounded while responding to a smash-and-grab along Jakes Gerwel Drive earlier this month.
CAPE TOWN - Metro police officials have arrested two men in connection with the attempted murder of one of their officers in Langa.
He spent several days in hospital after suffering a leg wound.
The shooters fled with Minnie's service pistol.
The city's J-P Smith says a third attacker and the stolen firearm are still being sought.
“The city’s special investigations unit and metro police have been pursuing the attacker, hoping to find the stolen firearm as well as bring his attacker to justice. And last night they were able to, with the help of the city CCTV centre, to make an arrest in Langa.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
