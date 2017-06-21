WC authorities renew call for residents to continue saving water

While dam levels have risen by around 4%, the Local Government Department & the city say that this is not enough to mitigate the impact of the drought.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government Department has again called on the public to continue saving water.

While dam levels have risen by around 4% over the past two weeks, the department and the City of Cape Town say that this is not enough to mitigate the impact of the drought.

The department’s James-Brent Styan says: “Our concern now is how much will the dam levels increase with an eye on the coming summer months. So, we’re hoping to see dam levels improve to about 75% by October… there’s still a long way to go.”

On Monday, the city issued an appeal to industry to assist in coming up with solutions to augment the city’s potable water supply, with dam levels now at 23.1%.

The city says that level 4 water restrictions will remain in place indefinitely and could even be intensified over the long term.

It will take a few seasons of normal rainfall for the dams to recover with a tough summer predicted for next year.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)