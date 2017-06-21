‘SA-UK relationship a long term one despite downgrades’
British High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey says SA and the UK have a two-way street relationship in terms of investment.
JOHANNESBURG - The British High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey says London’s relationship with Pretoria is a long term one that will endure through good and bad, even if SA is downgraded again.
Credit rating firm S&P Global warned on Tuesday that South Africa's rating could be cut deeper into junk territory if government meddles with the "critical" independence of the Reserve Bank.
It follows Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's call for the bank to focus on growth more than maintaining currency and price stability.
S&P stripped SA of the coveted investment grade rating in April after the sacking of then finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
Casey said, “The standard feature of the South Africa-UK relationship is a long term one. We’re deeply invested in this country and its future, over a third of foreign investment in this country still comes from the UK and South African companies have invested more in the UK, so it’s a two-way relationship.”
More in Local
-
Bloemfontein city hall set alight allegedly by municipal workers
-
Over 3,000 PTA guards may lose jobs when security companies contracts expire
-
Parents protest for feeding scheme at WC school
-
Cops probe after driver assaulted, vehicle set alight in Pretoria
-
Malema urges property owners: Invest in EFF, only party fighting corruption
-
[WATCH] AG releases audit results of SA municipalities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.