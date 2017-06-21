Rea Vaya, Metrobus fare increases approved
The City of Joburg’s mayoral committee on transport has approved a 6% fare increase for Rea Vaya and a 6.2 % hike for Metrobus for the 2017-2018 financial year.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has announced commuters who use Rea Vaya and Metrobus services will have to pay more for their rides from the first of July.
The city's mayoral committee on transport has approved a 6% fare increase for Rea Vaya and a 6.2% hike for Metrobus for the 2017-2018 financial year.
Officials say the two bus services share 100,000 passengers daily in Johannesburg.
Metrobus' Nkosinathi Nkabinde said: “I can confirm that the Johannesburg Metrobus fare will go up by 6.2% from the first of July 2017. We will still be able to offer a 25% discount on a multi-trip, especially for school children.”
