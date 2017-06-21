Cops probe after driver assaulted, vehicle set alight in Pretoria

Police said it's unclear whether the vehicle that was torched on Wednesday belonged to an Uber driver.

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police are investigating after a driver was assaulted and a vehicle set alight in Sunnyside in Pretoria.

Police and an organisation called The Movement, which was formed by Uber drivers concerned about safety, said it was unclear whether the vehicle that was torched on Wednesday belonged to an Uber driver.

There have been several violent clashes in which drivers from the ride-hailing service have been attacked allegedly by metered taxi drivers who've accused them of competing in the market unfairly.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says no arrests have yet been made.

“We don’t know whether the vehicle was used as an Uber taxi or not. We are also investigating another incident where the driver was also assaulted.”

One woman who belongs to the movement says they were warned about the attack via their shared WhatsApp group.

“When the are protests involved burning and beating of cars, we were aware that something was likely to happen. And then we received pictures [of the incident]. We’re not sure if it’s one or two cars that were burnt in Sunnyside.”