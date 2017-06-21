Over 3,000 PTA guards may lose jobs when security companies contracts expire

The City of Tshwane said metro police officers will not be replacing contracted security guards in the capital but will only be filling in while a new tender is finalised.

More than 3,000 guards may be jobless come July when the three-year contracts of security companies expire.

It's understood the city plans to use some of the metro police department's new recruits in the meantime.

The MMC for Community Safety Derick Kissonduth said: “I’m busy speaking to the city manager, we may have to extend some of the contracts on a month to month basis. But we are busy drawing up new tenders to get the contracts in place and in the interim we’re using some of our metro police.”