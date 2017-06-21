No properties at risk in Knysna as firefighters attend to flare-ups
Two weeks ago, runaway fires engulfed parts of the Eden district, killing seven people and gutting hundreds of homes. Thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes.
CAPE TOWN - With authorities attending to a number of fire flare-ups in and around Knysna, officials say that no further property is at risk at this stage.
Knysna fire chief Clinton Manuel says the situation is under control.
“At this stage, there is no threat of the fire spreading to any property. We are just trying to avoid it should the wind come up and spread to other areas.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
