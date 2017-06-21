Muizenberg Police Station upgrade plans put on hold following uproar
Samuel Thobakgale says the decision was taken after they had to get clarification on whether to proceed following concerns raised by the public.
CAPE TOWN - The National Public Works Department has confirmed a controversial project to upgrade Muizenberg police station has been halted.
Public works officials briefed the Western Cape legislature's community safety standing committee on what’s called the Capital Priority List, which details projects department has prioritised, as it relates to police stations in the province.
The plan to refurbish the station, at a cost of R100 million, caused an uproar.
The upgrade would have included the construction of two new buildings, two floors higher than the existing structure.
Public Works deputy director general Samuel Thobakgale says the entire plan has now been put on hold.
“This decision was taken after we had to get clarification on whether to proceed following concerns raised by the public.”
Committee chairperson Mireille Wenger says the cost of the project is worrying.
“The cost is six times the capital works budget for the year.”
MPLs also raised concerns as it appears there are no concrete plans to build police stations in areas where they are needed the most.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
