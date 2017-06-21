Gauteng mortuary strike: Nehawu, Health MEC to iron out differences

The union says it is optimistic that they will come to a mutually beneficial conclusion that should result in an end of the strike before the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it will be meeting with Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa on Wednesday to discuss the one remaining issue holding up the mortuary strike.

The union says it is optimistic that they will come to a mutually beneficial conclusion that should result in an end to the strike before the weekend.

Forensic pathology assistants at certain government mortuaries have been on strike for the past two weeks, refusing to conduct post-mortems and demanding compensation similar to pathologists.

More than 200 families are still waiting for the bodies of their loved ones to be released as a result of the strike backlog.

Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba says the remaining matter to be discussed on Wednesday morning is compensation for the out of scope work.

“The only thing that we need discuss is that these workers must continue to do the out of scope work but they must get an incentive.”

Xaba says he is confident of a resolution.

“We’re happy to report that we’ll reach common ground and hopefully today we’ll find a solution to deal with a current impasse.”

Military doctors have since been deployed to assist in relieving the backlog.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)