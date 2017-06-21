[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene comments on Public Protector’s Reserve Bank plan

Radio 702 | Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene discusses the perceived threat to the Reserve Bank's independence with 'The Money Show’s' Bruce Whitfield.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ordered Parliament to amend the Constitution to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

This would, effectively, put an end to inflation targeting.

