[LISTEN] Chamber of Mines: Mining Charter does not have realistic targets

JOHANNESBURG – The Chamber of Mines has met with an African National Congress (ANC) delegation to discuss its concerns around the Mining Charter.

Despite a no-show by Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane, Roger Baxter, the Chief Economist of the Chamber of Mines South Africa says the meeting was progressive.