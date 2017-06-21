Popular Topics
Lawyer advises Motsoeneng to keep SABC dismissal challenge private

Hlaudi Motsoeneng was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SABC into disrepute after holding an unauthorised press conference in April.

FILE: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
FILE: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s lawyer says he has advised his client to keep the legal process of challenging his dismissal out of the public domain.

Motsoeneng was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SABC into disrepute by a disciplinary committee after holding an unauthorised press conference in April while he was on suspension.

He instructed his lawyer on Monday to go ahead with challenging his dismissal.

Motsoeneng’s lawyer Zola Majavu says: “I’ve advised him that we need to put an embargo on communicating on these legal processes until they’ve all been finalised and they’ve run their course. So, regrettably, I’m unable to inform you what steps we’ll be taking as far as I can take the matter.”

Motsoeneng, speaking at a church service on Sunday, said that no one has changed the SABC like he has.

The former SABC COO reiterated the need for South Africans to support local talent and musicians.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

