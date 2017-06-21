Popular Topics
Zwane: Gupta email leaks an attack on 'committed' ministers

The Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has called on South Africans to respect each other and stop labelling people based on allegations.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS.
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS.
44 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says he and other ministers mentioned in the so-called Gupta leaks are being attacked because they are committed government employees and he’s called on South Africans to stop judging them before the courts do.

Zwane was speaking on the sidelines of the Black Economic Advisory Council workshop in Pretoria.

The emails show that the Guptas allegedly hand-picked Zwane as Mineral Resources Minister a month before he was appointed by the president.

The Democratic Alliance has accused Zwane of breaching the Executive Member’s Ethics Act by failing to declare his trip to India in October 2012.

It’s alleged in the leaked Gupta emails that the family paid for the trip as a reward after Zwane successfully pushed the Free State provincial government to give Gupta-affiliated company Estina a 4,400-hectare farm, along with R114 million in funding a few months prior.

“Alleged. Alleged. Then they label you on that. We know why they’re doing it… They’re doing it because we’re committed to achieving what we’d said we’ll achieve.”

Zwane has called on South Africans to respect each other and stop labelling people based on allegations.

“And stop alleging and judging people before the court has done so.”

He says he, together with those being mentioned as implicated in state capture, will not stop doing their work.

“People won’t stop calling you names… we don’t agree with the common lie. So, we’ll not be deterred.”

He says while he hasn't seen the Gupta emails, he is happy that Parliament is probing the allegations.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

