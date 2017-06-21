Grandfather of murdered Kensington toddler 'a broken man'

Ronald Ruiters broke down in tears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court where his daughter’s boyfriend Ameerudien Peters appeared on charges of rape and murder of her son.

CAPE TOWN - The grandfather of an 18-month-old boy who was allegedly raped and murdered by his mother's boyfriend in Kensington says he is a broken man.

The mother, Abigail Ruiters, is charged with murder and child abuse.

The child's grandfather says the rape charge came as a shock.

“This is the first time the family has been conveyed of the rape charge. If we to know prior to this, we would have been prepared for this also. We are not prepared.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)