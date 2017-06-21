Parly committee to define parameters of Eskom probe

Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee is expected to discuss the parameters of a full-scale inquiry into Eskom on Wednesday morning.

This will be the committee’s first meeting since resolving to probe controversies such as the decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as chief executive officer after he had left the power utility.

Molefe announced that he had resigned from Eskom but later the parastatal changed its tune, claiming that he had taken early retirement.

It followed news that he was in line to receive an R30 million pension payment, which Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was opposed to.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone says Parliament should take a broad look at the “mess” at Eskom.

“Tenders, allegations of state capture and Brian Molefe saga are all going to be involved.”

However, Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh says that the committee must first ascertain whether it has sufficient resources to conduct such an inquiry.

“Unlike forensic auditors, legal personnel, researchers and financial resources which means flying people in and issuing of summons… would we have those kinds of resources?”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)