Duduzane Zuma, Guptas could be called to give evidence in Eskom inquiry
The inquiry was supposed to look at the controversy surrounding Brian Molefe's reappointment as CEO. But MPs have agreed to look at the issue of state capture as it relates to Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma's son and his associates, the Gupta brothers, could be called to give evidence once a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom gets underway.
Members of the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee were asked by a Democratic Alliance Members of Parliament (MPs) to include Duduzane Zuma, Atul and Ajay Gupta on their list of potential witnesses.
The scope of the committee's inquiry has been broadened to include an investigation into accusations of state capture emerging from the so-called "Gupta Leaks."
The inquiry was initially supposed to look at the controversy surrounding Brian Molefe's reappointment as Eskom Chief Executive.
But MPs have unanimously agreed to look broadly at the issue of state capture as it relates to Eskom.
Molefe, as well as present and former senior Eskom officials are expected to be called to answer questions in Parliament.
The committee's acting chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says she will seek legal advice on the matter.
“We will also seek legal advice on calling, especially the Gupta family, that we would wish to have in our inquiry.”
MPs have also agreed to request minutes of board meetings as well as investigative reports into irregularities at the parastatal.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
