CT man critical, girl (3) injured after dog attack
It’s believed two dogs jumped over a wall on Tuesday and attacked the man and a three-year-old girl in Athlone.
CAPE TOWN - A man is a critical condition after he and a child were attacked by dogs in Athlone.
It is believed that two dogs jumped over a wall on Tuesday and attacked the man and a three-year-old girl.
ER24’s Ineke van Huyssteen says: “When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, the girl who sustained minor injuries had already been transported to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital by a family member.
“Paramedics found the man still conscious but lying on the ground. It’s believed the man tried to protect the girl who was being mauled by the dogs. He sustained multiple injuries.”
#DogAttack Two people including a 3YO child have been hospitalised after they were mauled by dogs in Athlone yesterday. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Will the #SocialMediaBlackout work? This is what you said
-
Duarte: ANC wants to emerge 'more united’ from policy conference
-
Thembisile Yende murder: Alleged accomplice dies
-
WC authorities renew call for residents to continue saving water
-
Deputy Agriculture Minister Bheki Cele recovering after car accident
-
Eskom awaiting Minister Brown's decision on CEO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.