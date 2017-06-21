Popular Topics
CT man critical, girl (3) injured after dog attack

It’s believed two dogs jumped over a wall on Tuesday and attacked the man and a three-year-old girl in Athlone.

FILE: Picture: ER24
FILE: Picture: ER24
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man is a critical condition after he and a child were attacked by dogs in Athlone.

It is believed that two dogs jumped over a wall on Tuesday and attacked the man and a three-year-old girl.

ER24’s Ineke van Huyssteen says: “When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, the girl who sustained minor injuries had already been transported to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital by a family member.

“Paramedics found the man still conscious but lying on the ground. It’s believed the man tried to protect the girl who was being mauled by the dogs. He sustained multiple injuries.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

