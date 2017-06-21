Bloemfontein city hall set alight allegedly by municipal workers

Police say after inspection, it was discovered that the fire was set from inside the building.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a fire at the Bloemfontein city hall allegedly started by municipal workers.

The police's Sam Magele says they received reports at around 5 pm on Wednesday evening of a group of about 200 people gathered around the city hall.

He says after police inspection, it was discovered that the fire was set from inside the building.

“Fire brigades were called to extinguish the blaze and they are still busy at the scene at the moment. There were about three people arrested so far and the police are continuing with investigations.”