Bloemfontein city hall set alight allegedly by municipal workers

Michigan's Bishop Airport evacuated after police officer stabbed
World
Police say after inspection, it was discovered that the fire was set from inside the building.
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a fire at the Bloemfontein city hall allegedly started by municipal workers.
The police's Sam Magele says they received reports at around 5 pm on Wednesday evening of a group of about 200 people gathered around the city hall.
He says after police inspection, it was discovered that the fire was set from inside the building.
“Fire brigades were called to extinguish the blaze and they are still busy at the scene at the moment. There were about three people arrested so far and the police are continuing with investigations.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.