Thembisile Yende murder: Alleged accomplice dies
The man suspected to be the owner of the car which was used in the murder of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende has died.
Police say that the alleged accomplice died of natural causes.
Police were investigating whether Yende was killed at a separate location and her body dumped at the Eskom office in Springs.
Yende was found dead in her office after she'd been missing for two weeks.
The police's Johannes Ramphora says: “The man that passed on could’ve assisted us with the investigation. At the moment, the case is still on and the investigation continues.”
Last week, police arrested David Ngwenya for Yende’s murder.
He is still behind bars.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
