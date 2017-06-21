[ALERT] AG: Irregular municipal expenditure jumps by over 50%
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu reports limited improvements in audit results of SA's municipalities.
JOHANNESBURG - Irregular expenditure has increased by just over 50% to R16.81 billion, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has revealed in his audit results of South Africa's municipalities.
The Auditor-General reported limited improvements in the audit results for the past financial year.
A total of 49 out of 263 municipalities received clean audit opinions for the 2015/2016 financial year.
#AGReport Irregular expenditure has increased by just over 50% to R16.81 billion. GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2017
#AGReport Movement in Audit outcomes. GN pic.twitter.com/D7QTOtN42t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2017
Makwetu says that there have been marginal improvements in the audit results but overall, local government has failed to maintain the promising five-year momentum gained between 2010 and 2015.
The provinces with the highest proportion of municipalities with clean audit opinions are the Western Cape (80%), Kwazulu Natal (18%) and the Eastern Cape (16%).
Although Gauteng continued to perform well, only the Midvaal Municipality could hold onto its clean audit status.
Makwetu has highlighted the importance of accountability in the management of municipal affairs.
