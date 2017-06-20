CT community rattled again after homes petrol bombed

SA Reserve Bank to challenge Public Protector's findings in court
The Mfuleni community policing forum says it's not yet clear if a series of petrol bombings in the Wesbank area is gang related.
A woman died and several children were wounded when their home was petrol bombed at the weekend.
It's been reported this is the sixth arson attack in the area in as many months.
The community police forum’s Patrick Madasi says: “The area is going back to square one because these boys are bombing homes and shooting each other. It was quiet for a while.”
