Tenants told to close shops after shooting at CT shopping centre

It's understood the shooting took place during a robbery outside a bank.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on the scene of the shooting at Parow Shopping Centre. It's understood the shooting took place during a robbery outside Standard Bank.

Officials on the ground say tenants have been instructed to close their shop's doors and remain inside.

A fast food shop manager says multiple gunshots were fired.

“We heard shooting, that’s all, and screaming. I went out of the office, I got there, this man started shooting. My staff’s lives were in danger. I had to close the doors. I had to do anything, everything possible just to get them to safety. I mean even my life was in danger. I felt terrified. I’m still terrified.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)