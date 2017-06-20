Tenants told to close shops after shooting at CT shopping centre
It's understood the shooting took place during a robbery outside a bank.
CAPE TOWN - Police are on the scene of the shooting at Parow Shopping Centre. It's understood the shooting took place during a robbery outside Standard Bank.
Officials on the ground say tenants have been instructed to close their shop's doors and remain inside.
A fast food shop manager says multiple gunshots were fired.
“We heard shooting, that’s all, and screaming. I went out of the office, I got there, this man started shooting. My staff’s lives were in danger. I had to close the doors. I had to do anything, everything possible just to get them to safety. I mean even my life was in danger. I felt terrified. I’m still terrified.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
