CT set to have temporary water production plants in operation in August
Dam levels now only stand at 23.1%, but residents are still exceeding the daily 600 million litres target by 40 million litres per day.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is hoping to see the first of its temporary water production plants in operation by the end of August.
On Monday, it issued a call for proposals for solutions that will enable the city to boost supply by between 100 and 500 million litres of potable water per day.
The City says the request for information for its water resilience strategy will help guide the city in determining the appropriate sourcing strategy for future initiatives.
The temporary installation of water plants is intended to build resilience and ensure that households and businesses in the city are not adversely affected by acute shortages of surface water.
Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute says that multiple solutions should be sought to minimise reliance on surface water, especially given the unpredictability of the weather.
“There’s no easy answer to what we can expect. I think we should be preparing ourselves as much as possible for a below average rainfall.”
With 60% of the city's water used by its residents, Winter says households should become more proactive in trapping water in tanks.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
