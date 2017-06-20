'SARB mandate should stay the same & Absa report not on ANC conference agenda'
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report said Absa bank should repay over R1 billion given the failed Bankcorp by the apartheid government.
JOHANNESBURG - While Standard & Poor’s Global warns South Africa's rating could be cut again if the mandate of the Reserve Bank changes, the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the bank's mandate should stay the same and that the Public Protector's report on the issue will not be discussed at the party's policy conference.
On Monday, Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she'd found that the Reserve Bank's mandate should be changed and should move away from its focus on protecting the value of the currency.
The finding was part of her report that said Absa bank should repay over R1 billion given the failed Bankcorp by the apartheid government.
Mantashe says this report won't be discussed at the ANC's policy conference
“It is not going to be a factor there, we will discuss policy as an organisation.”
Mantashe says it would be a mistake to play around with institutions that give South Africa credibility.
He says that while he believes Absa should repay the money used in the Bankcorp bailout, the Reserve Bank is doing the right thing by challenging this report in court.
While the chair of Parliament's justice portfolio committee Mathole Motshekga says they won't move on the part of the Public Protector's remedial action they're supposed to implement until the legal challenges by Absa and the Reserve Bank have been heard.
“I don’t think we should be leaning much on the matter because what she has done is a legitimate exercise."
Cosatu has welcomed the Public Protector's findings. The banking association says Parliament must move to ensure that the independence of the Reserve Bank is properly respected.
Absa's also going to court while the Banking Association has called on Parliament to properly respect the independence of the Reserve Bank.
Meanwhile, Corruption Watch says it wants Absa to repay the money but that her finding that the Reserve Bank's mandate should change smacks of arrogance and ignorance.
More in Local
-
Motsoeneng's lawyer confirms receiving instructions to challenge his dismissal
-
Fees Commission on track to conclude report
-
Witnesses shocked after Sandton deadly shooting
-
WC blood donors requested to come forward as stocks run low
-
#GuptaLeaks: Zwane says he's being attacked because he's black
-
Tenants told to close shops after shooting at CT shopping centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.