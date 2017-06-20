'SARB mandate should stay the same & Absa report not on ANC conference agenda'

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report said Absa bank should repay over R1 billion given the failed Bankcorp by the apartheid government.

JOHANNESBURG - While Standard & Poor’s Global warns South Africa's rating could be cut again if the mandate of the Reserve Bank changes, the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the bank's mandate should stay the same and that the Public Protector's report on the issue will not be discussed at the party's policy conference.

On Monday, Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she'd found that the Reserve Bank's mandate should be changed and should move away from its focus on protecting the value of the currency.

Mantashe says this report won't be discussed at the ANC's policy conference

“It is not going to be a factor there, we will discuss policy as an organisation.”

Mantashe says it would be a mistake to play around with institutions that give South Africa credibility.

He says that while he believes Absa should repay the money used in the Bankcorp bailout, the Reserve Bank is doing the right thing by challenging this report in court.

While the chair of Parliament's justice portfolio committee Mathole Motshekga says they won't move on the part of the Public Protector's remedial action they're supposed to implement until the legal challenges by Absa and the Reserve Bank have been heard.

“I don’t think we should be leaning much on the matter because what she has done is a legitimate exercise."

Cosatu has welcomed the Public Protector's findings. The banking association says Parliament must move to ensure that the independence of the Reserve Bank is properly respected.

Meanwhile, Corruption Watch says it wants Absa to repay the money but that her finding that the Reserve Bank's mandate should change smacks of arrogance and ignorance.