SA lawmakers get proposal to change central bank's role
Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the central bank's mandate changed from maintaining currency and price stability to acting in the interests of ordinary citizens.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the head of the South African anti-graft agency, wants the central bank's mandate changed from maintaining currency and price stability to acting in the interests of ordinary citizens.
"Parliament will consider the report through its usual internal processes and determine an appropriate course of action," a statement from the assembly said.
More in Local
-
Joel Joffe who defended Madiba dies, hailed for contribution to democracy
-
Parents urged to send children to registered initiation schools
-
Corruption Watch: Mkhwebane SARB recommendations ‘out of line’
-
Police investigate after Crosby man shot dead at home
-
Lawyers for Human Rights: SA law relating to refugees not applied adequately
-
Mzwandile Masina condemns vandalising of Tembisa customer care centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.