Go

Police investigate after Crosby man shot dead at home

Authorities say the man's domestic worker was taking out rubbish when an unknown man approached and asked to see the owner of the house.

Police car. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Police car. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Brixton police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead outside his house in Crosby early on Tuesday.

Authorities say the man's domestic worker was taking out rubbish when an unknown man approached and asked to see the owner of the house.

It’s understood the woman allowed the man into the yard and he immediately opened fire.

The police's Mikateko Bila says the domestic worker managed to run and hide.

“She was taking the dustbin out, and then an unknown male came and demanded to see the owner of the house. Then when they went inside the house, the domestic worker managed to run away, and the owner of the house was shot dead.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

