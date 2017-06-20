Parents urged to send children to registered initiation schools

Dozens of teenage boys die every year across South Africa as a result of being sent to unlawful initiation schools.

JOHANNESBURG - With the 2017 initiation season expected to begin next Wednesday, Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Paul Mashatile is encouraging parents to ensure the initiation schools they've chosen to enrol their children are legal.

According to the CRL Rights Commission, over the past three years, a total 251 young men have died during the initiation season in six provinces.

Mashatile's spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri said: “MEC Mashatile would like to caution parents not to take their children to initiation schools which are not registered and as the provincial government, we call upon communities to be on the lookout for anyone who masquerades as an initiation surgeon.”