#Datamustfall: Ntsiki Mazwai calls on SA to participate in social media blackout

Mazwai has encouraged people to take part in the campaign for 24 hours because of the high costs of buying data, making it difficult to access information.

Social media blackout. Picture: Twitter.
Social media blackout. Picture: Twitter.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has called on South Africans to boycott all social media platforms from midnight.

The hashtag #datamustfall is currently trending on Twitter where people are calling for an end to high data prices.

Mazwai has called it the social media blackout and outlined its aims:

“The social media blackout is a campaign that is aimed at lowering data prices. Data costs are obscene and are not affordable for people on the ground. We want to bring attention to this issue; we want to engage government and cellular network companies.”

Mazwai says that from midnight people should log off social media.

“We don’t buy data for 24 hours, we will meet back on social media the following day to discuss the way forward. Why should data expire after 30 days when you’ve paid for it?”

She has encouraged people to take part in the campaign because it is too expensive to access information.

“We keep talking about #feesmustfall but how must students access information or hand in assignments if data costs are so high? This has a negative impact on entrepreneurs and our families because we can’t communicate with them.”

Mazwai has further called on the country to unify for a good cause.

At the same time, people on social media have shared their thoughts on the matter:

