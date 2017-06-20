Military doctors deployed to clear mortuary backlog as strike continues

Striking provincial pathologists affiliated to Nehawu claim they have been made to conduct autopsies which fall outside the scope of their job description.

JOHANNESBURG – Military doctors have been deployed to assist in dealing with the strike at Gauteng mortuaries.

This follows the strike that began on 8 June, leaving bereaved families unable to bury their loved ones.

Last week, Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said that the concerns of the forensic pathologists must be addressed in the interest of the affected families, the public and the law.

Provincial pathologists affiliated to Nehawu claim they have been made to conduct autopsies which fall outside the scope of their job description.

In a statement, the Gauteng Health Department says it has met with the forensic pathology officers on Monday and that the department agreed to some demands including counselling and debriefing sessions to be reinstated for use by employees as needed, the implementation of danger allowance for qualifying employees, an audit of critical equipment and protective clothing with immediate effect and relooking at salary scales.

The department says that the military officials will be deployed in facilities that have been badly affected to clear backlogs.

It states that Ramokgopa met with the affected families to alert them of contingency plans to try to curb the inconvenience.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)