Man shot and killed in Sandton
Paramedics say they arrived on the scene shortly after midday and found the victim, believed to be in his forties, on the side of the road.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot and killed on Bowling Avenue in Sandton.
Paramedics say they arrived on the scene shortly after midday and found the victim, believed to be in his 40s in the front seat of his vehicle, on the side of the road.
The man had been shot several times.
Authorities are on the scene gathering evidence.
#SandtonShooting One person was killed in the shooting, details are still sketchy. CE pic.twitter.com/uz0fY7M9PV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2017
#SandtonShooting Police are on the scene of a shooting incident on the corner of Bowling Ave and South Rd in Sandton. CE pic.twitter.com/MkzsIXCe5G— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
