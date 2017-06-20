[LISTEN] Bell Pottinger helped ANCYL, MK vets & Guptas

Radio 702 | Investigative journalist Micah Reddy says it's clear-cut that Bell Pottinger called a lot of shots.

CAPE TOWN - AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy explains how UK-based public relations firm Bell Pottinger helped the MK Military Veterans Association and ANCYL.

Reddy says it appears that a team worked with the Guptas as well.

