Lawyers for Human Rights: SA law relating to refugees not applied adequately
On World Refugee Day, the group has been representing the Somali Association of South Africa in the High Court in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Human Rights say while the country's laws are protecting refugees and asylum seekers, they're not being applied in the right manner by the Home Affairs Department.
On World Refugee Day, the group has been representing the Somali Association of South Africa in the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the process determining applicant's refugee status is inadequate.
Lawyers for Human Rights' Wayne Ncube says the refugee appeal board's decision-making process is repeating the same mistakes.
“It’s quite clear that our systems are not working. Our law is perfect, it sets out very clear, progressive protections but then our institutions are not applying that law. It is not protective of the most vulnerable individuals in our society.”
